PayPal now has a new GoFundMe-like feature called Generosity Network

When it comes to personal fundraising campaign platforms, one of the biggest names in the space is GoFundMe. Well, PayPal wants some of that cake too, so they’re launching its own version called Generosity Network.

So, how does it work? If you’re familiar with GoFundMe, then you should be familiar with this. Generosity Network borrows a lot from GoFundMe. But some of the basic features that Genersotiy Network offers is being able to raise a maximum of $20,000 over a 30-day period. You can also start campaigns for friends, charity, or small businesses.

To get started, the first thing you’ll need is obviously a PayPal account, and the account has to be in good standing. It only takes just a few steps to create a campaign, and it begins with you answering a few simple questions about the campaign. Once the campaign is set to go, donations are deposited into the organizer’s PayPal account. You can only have one campaign live per each account.

Here’s an example of what a Generosity Network campaign looks like:

“The Generosity Network was designed to provide an accessible, easy and secure way for our customers to raise money on behalf of causes, and connect them with millions of PayPal customers who can offer their support this holiday season and beyond,” Oktay Dogramaci, VP of Giving at PayPal, said in a statement.

The Generosity Network is currently available now and open to PayPal customers in the United States.

