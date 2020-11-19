Google is adding a bunch of stuff to Google Pay to make it a full-blown money app

Google Pay got a huge redesign yesterday, bringing a whole host of new features to the contactless payment processor. No longer is the app limited to tap-to-pay or peer-to-peer payments, turning it into a one-stop-shop for all of your online payment needs.

The redesign is on both the Android and iOS versions, so everyone will get all of the new features, at the same time. That includes a Venmo-like system to send money to friends and family, including yet another messaging feature. At least that’s different from how Facebook crams everything into Messenger, I guess.

The app now has three tabs, each with multiple features:

Pay: Holds both peer-to-peer payment options and also your history from using tap-to-pay

Holds both peer-to-peer payment options and also your history from using tap-to-pay Explore: Think of this as your new deals and discounts page

Think of this as your new deals and discounts page Insights: For the truly brave, connecting your bank accounts and credit accounts to Google will give you a searchable overview of your finances

The really cool thing though, is that Google is leveraging all of its AI smarts to automatically add things like receipts into your Insights page. Once you let Google Pay roam through your other Google services, it can find receipts from Gmail or even from your Google Photos account, and add them to your financial tracking. It even semantically knows the categories, so if it sees a restaurant receipt it’ll add it to the Food tracking category automatically.

Oh, and in case you thought there was something missing. It is, but will not be 2021, as Google will be partnering with some banks to offer fully online checking and savings accounts, all inside Google Pay. Google calls this “Plex,” which might cause some confusion with the popular digital content management system of the same name.

The only downside to all of these new features? Google hasn’t said if anyone outside of the US will get them at this time.

