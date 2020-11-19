YouTube will start showing ads on small channels without giving creators a cut of the profits

YouTube is a great platform where plenty of people make a lot of money. Smaller creators also have the chance to earn some money through ad revenue if they are in the YouTube Partner Program. Now, according to an updated YouTube Help thread, YouTube is giving itself permission to serve ads on non-Partner Program channels.

Why is this bad? Well, because the company straight-up says it doesn’t have to pay the creators for these ads. Previously, as reported by Engadget, YouTube would display ads on non-YPP videos, but only in certain circumstances, such as a channel previously being in the program.

Here’s the news coming straight from YouTube

We added this new section to let you know that, starting today we’ll begin slowly rolling out ads on a limited number of videos from channels not in YPP. This means as a creator that’s not in YPP, you may see ads on some of your videos. Since you’re not currently in YPP, you won’t receive a share of the revenue from these ads, though you’ll still have the opportunity to apply for YPP as you normally would once you meet the eligibility requirements.

YouTube does mention that it will only run ads on channels that meet certain criteria. This includes appropriate language, no sexual content, no drug or firearm content, and so on.

Honestly, this is pretty ridiculous. And that’s me using my professional words. Personally, I feel like this is just another attempt from Google to push people towards YouTube Premium in order to skip ads entirely. Fill the platform with ads and drive people slowly insane.

What do you think? Surprised that YouTube is doing this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

