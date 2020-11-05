Microsoft Edge is creeping up on Google Chrome in market share

Google Chrome is the top dog when it comes to web browsers and market share. However, it appears that it’s slowly losing ground to Microsoft Edge.

According to data from NetMarketShare, October 2020 was an excellent month for Microsoft Edge as it increased its market share from 8.84% to 10.22%. At the same time, Google Chrome usage dropped from 69.94% to 69.25%. Mozilla Firefox also gained some ground from Chrome, gaining from 7.19% to 7.22% market share.

For comparison, last year, the Edge browser commanded only a 5.6% market share. That’s a 4.62% increase in market share in just one year. By all accounts, and according to tech experts, this is way above all expectations.

Nevertheless, even though Microsoft Edge is increasingly popular, Google Chrome remains the dominant force. That’s because it comes pre-installed on all Android-powered smartphones and tablets. Plus, Google search results actively push users to use Chrome privacy, performance, and security.

In its effort to preserve its absolute dominance, Google even used some borderline unethical advertising methods. Earlier this year, Edge users who visited the Chrome Web Store were shown a message saying that Chrome is recommended as the safest browser for using extensions securely. That prompt was exclusively shown to Edge users.

Just like Google, Microsoft also uses everything it has at its disposal to promote its browser. As a result, Edge comes pre-installed on every Microsoft Windows OS, and users are regularly encouraged to try out the Edge browser. The latest Windows 10 update even brings a new taskbar that actively asks users to give Edge a try.

NetMartketShare is a company that specializes in tracking how internet users use web browsers, which internet browsers they use, and how they browse websites.

However, it seems that this is the last report from NetMarketShare. They will try to pivot towards something else. They claim that recent changes in browsers make it difficult for their technology to provide accurate and reliable data over more extended periods. Company sources reveal that they plan to re-emerge with a focus on verifiable user data and eCommerce trends.

