Firefox and DuckDuckGo join Google Chrome as default browsers on iOS 14

It was just this week that we got the ability to change our default browser to Chrome on iOS 14, and now two more browsers have joined the fun. Both Firefox and DuckDuckGo can be set as the default browser on iOS 14, after Apple approved their browsers.

With both browsers claiming to improve your privacy online, it’s just a matter of which of the four iOS browsers you prefer to use. If you already use Firefox or DuckDuckGo on desktop, the choice is easy. I mean, the ability to sync your browsing history across devices is one of the main reasons to use the same browser everywhere.

With growing antitrust concerns in the big tech world, Apple likely made the change to let third-party apps set as default to defuse any future litigation. Let’s not forget Microsoft losing its antitrust case based on it bundling Internet Explorer with Windows, and not making it easy for other browsers to be installed.

The process still requires for the third-party developers to get approval from Apple, a necessary protection to stop any app adding web-browsing capability and showing up on that list. Pretty sure you don’t want Candy Crush to be your default browser.

To make the switch on iOS 14, it’s the same process as for Google Chrome:

Download Firefox or DuckDuckGo Open the Settings app and scroll down to the browser you just installed Tap the browser name Tap on Default Browser App Tap the browser you want to use

It really is as simple as that. Do you trust Mozilla or DuckDuckGo more than Apple? Does it really matter to you which mobile browser you use? I’m not entirely sure, so I’m staying with Safari, personally.

What do you think? Plan on changing out your default browser on iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

