Apple One will let users bundle a variety of Apple services together for a lower cost

If you’re an Apple user and hate having multiple bills for all your Apple service subscriptions, you are definitely the target audience of Apple’s latest software bundle, Apple One. When it arrives, you’ll be able to bundle up to six of Apple’s services, and even share them with the rest of your household.

There are three tiers for the bundles, in pre-packaged groups. Unfortunately, that means you can’t mix and match to find the services you want, without having to go up to a more expensive monthly cost.

iCloud is included with each tier, and you can always increase your storage separately if you need more.

We’ll break down the tiers below:

Individual ($14.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 50GB

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 50GB Family ($19.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 200GB, can share with up to five other people

Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 200GB, can share with up to five other people Premier ($29.95/mo): Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, iCloud 2TB, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ (when available in late 2020), can share with up to five other people

Apple says each tier has a substantial saving over buying those services separately, from $6 per month on the Individual plan to $25 savings on the Premier plan. That’s a good deal if you’re already heavily into the Apple ecosystem and it makes a compelling case for staying there and not being tempted by Android’s offerings.

You’ll be able to get a 30-day free trial of any services you don’t already have, and you’ll get billed just once for every service in your bundle. Availability will be later this fall in over one hundred countries and regions.

