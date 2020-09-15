The Apple Watch SE brings a more affordable smartwatch to Apple’s lineup

If you are a big fan of the Apple Watch, but have a hard time justifying the price of one, then we have good news. Meet the Apple Watch SE, a lower-cost Apple Watch to give one to everyone in the family.

It’s aimed as a successor to the Series 3, retaining most of its features and bringing some of the new signature features introduced on the brand-new Apple Watch Series 6. That means things like fall detection, a compass, an always-on altimeter, and a swimproof chassis. Take that, barely-waterproof fitness trackers.

It’s Apple’s first stab at an affordable Apple Watch, although I’m not sure who thinks $279 is an affordable price when most fitness trackers on the market are in the $150 range. Then again, it is Apple.

The watch is powered by watchOS 7, running on the S5 chip, which is up to twice the speed of the chip used in the Apple Watch Series 3. We’ll see once the reviews go live. This year’s Apple Watches also come loaded with a new fitness app, Fitness Plus, which has workout training and virtual classes. It’s free for three months with the watch purchase, then it’s $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year if you decide to continue.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for the non-cellular version, and it’s available Friday, but you can order one today.

