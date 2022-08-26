Amazon is blowing out the Apple Watch SE at a 30% discount

Apple plans on launching a new Apple Watch on September 7, so to clear out some inventory, Amazon is offering some pretty attractive discounts on the Apple Watch SE.

Usually $329, you can get the LTE and GPS versions of the 40mm Apple Watch SE for just $230. That’s a savings of $99.

As for the 44m version, you can get it for $259. It typically sells for $359. Although not all colors or bands are available at this price, you can still get them in Gold, Silver, and Space gray.

Apple Watch SE discount

This Apple Watch SE discount may not be unconnected with the upcoming Apple Event on September 7, where Apple will release the iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch Series 8, among others.

Like most buyers, you’re probably wondering whether to buy the Apple Watch SE at its current discount. Admittedly, it’s not the worst of ideas, and grabbing something cheaper than its usual sticker price never hurts.

The Apple Watch SE at a glance

Image: KnowTechie

The Apple Watch SE is a powerful entry-level smartwatch that allows you to track your daily activities, measure your workouts, and access Apple Fitness+.

The GPS and LTE models allow you to call and stream without an iPhone. You can also pair up with family members who don’t have an iPhone.

Moreover, it provides heart health notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection, among other cool features.

To buy or not to buy?

That’s the question you’ll have to figure out. Perhaps you should buy, perhaps you should wait, but these discounts may not be waiting for you to decide.

If you plan on pulling the trigger, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE for $230 and the 44mm Apple SE Watch for $259, but act fast – these discounts won’t last forever. Click below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.