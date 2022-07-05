The Apple Watch Series 8 could let you know if you have a fever

A feature that could tell you if you have a fever is likely coming to the Apple Watch Series 8. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been speculating about the potential temperature reading for months, and it looks like his predictions will come true.

In Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter, he spoke yet again about the potential of a temperature reader on the Apple Watch Series 8. At this point, he believes that the feature will be ready for the Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 will likely come in the fall of this year.

In addition to Gurman, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that they expect the feature in this year’s Apple Watch model.

(1/3)

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

However, it doesn’t look like the new Apple Watch will be able to give precise temperature readings. Instead, it looks like it will simply be able to detect if a user has a fever.

It will likely only read that a body temperature is higher than normal. Then, it will suggest that wearers use a thermometer or contact a doctor for a precise reading.

As of now, it looks like the feature will be available on both the Series 8 and the rumored rugged smartwatch from Apple. The entry-level Apple Watch SE will likely skip this feature.

Of course, these are just rumors until we hear an official announcement from Apple. The Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: