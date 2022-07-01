Apple now sells refurbished Mac Studio models at 10% off

If you don’t like paying full price for things, Apple now sells refurbished Mac Studio models with the M1 Max chip at a 10% discount. Typically priced at $1,999, buyers can get a Mac Studio for $1,799. That’s $200 in savings.

$1,799 gets buyers a Mac Studio with M1 Max, 10-Core CPU and 24-Core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD.

Additionally, it features numerous ports, including multiple USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Yes, it’s a refurb, but Apple’s refurbished Mac Studio comes thoroughly tested for functionality, with a one-year warranty, free delivery, and genuine Apple replacement parts.

Image: Apple

Of course, they also receive a “thorough cleaning” before shipping. Not only that, but they come with all the cables and accessories you’d get from a brand new model at full price.

All in all, this is a pretty good value, and if you’re looking to save a couple of hundred bucks, this is a pretty good route to take.

Refurbished Mac Studio models are available now on Apple’s website for customers in the United States, Canada, and select European countries, such as Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

