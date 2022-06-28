This new MacBook case turns your laptop into an actual book

If you own a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, then this innovative MacBook case is a must-have. It will protect your MacBook against the weather, liquids, drops, scratches, and theft. All while looking ridiculously stylish.

The BookBook for MacBook by Twelve South comes from the iconic BookBook family of protective cases. It literally turns your laptop into a book and is perfect for business or pleasure. You can get it for $79.99.

Its genuine leather hardback provides cover-to-cover protection for your precious MackBook, and its vintage book design is the perfect cover and disguise against theft and thieves.

The BookBook for MacBook case comes with dual zippers and leather pulls that run smoothly and zip firmly. Wow your colleagues and bosses as they watch your BookBook transform into a MacBook.

Image: Twelve South

Simply unzip your BookBook, open your MacBook, and work away right from inside your BookBook. Its crush-resistant reinforced spine will hold up allowing you to turn your BookBook into a mobile workstation.

The BookBook for MacBook case also comes with a hidden interior pocket storage for your documents, doodles, and sketchpads. Simply pull them out and replace them when done.

You can slide the BookBook into a bookshelf along with other books, leave it on the table, or walk about town with it and nobody will take notice of your hidden MacBook.

Image: KnowTechie

What’s more, each BookBook for MacBook case is custom-made and crafted by hand. This ensures that you get a truly unique one-of-a-kind laptop case that makes a statement everywhere you go.

Get the ultimate insurance cover for your MacBook. Buy the BookBook for MacBook case today for only $79.99 and get free US shipping, 30-day return, and a one-year guarantee.

