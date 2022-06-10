Apple is reportedly working on a 15-inch MacBook Air for 2023

Earlier this week, Apple opened its WWDC 2022 conference with a keynote address including the 2022 MacBook Air. Now, a new report has come in suggesting that the Cupertino tech giant is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air that it plans on launching next year.

The report comes from Bloomberg which spoke to anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The sources told Bloomberg that the 15-inch MacBook Air could launch as early as spring of 2023. That would be the first 15-inch model of MacBook Air that Apple has ever released.

In addition to the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple is also reportedly working on a new 12-inch laptop. That model is much earlier in the development stage and won’t be available until later in 2023 or early 2024.

Apple had previously released a 12-inch laptop back in 2015. However, it wasn’t received very well due to the lack of ports, keyboard failures, and unimpressive performance. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple will address these issues in a new 12-inch model.

The 15-inch MacBook Air model will reportedly take after the 13.6-inch option announced at WWDC earlier this month. It’ll be thinner than previous models and take advantage of Apple’s new M2 chip for improved performance and efficiency.

Bloomberg also noted that new MacBook Pro models are coming soon. Apple is releasing a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air next month. Additionally, a 14-inch and a 16-inch model with upgraded M2 chips will launch in late 2022 or early 2023.

It’s definitely an exciting time for MacBook fans. Apple continues to improve its silicon and the M2 chip is yet another step forward. Good luck to anyone trying to make a decision on which MacBook model to save up for.

