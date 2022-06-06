Apple’s 2022 Macbook Air features the M2 chip and a new design

While Apple’s annual WWDC is usually about showing off the company’s upcoming software, we occasionally get a look at a new piece of hardware from the company. And at this year’s conference, Apple revealed the new MacBook Air with the company’s brand new M2 chip.

Apple’s MacBook Air is already one of the most popular laptops in the world and it just got a whole lot better. The newly designed MacBook Air 2022 is the company’s first laptop to introduce the new M2 chip.

M2 silicon introduces a great improvement over the previous, M1 chip. It features nearly 25% better performance while drawing the same amount of power. And it’ll be used to power the new and improved MacBook Air 2022.

Image: Apple

The new MacBook Air is extremely lightweight, coming in at just around 2.7 pounds. It’s only about half an inch thick, which is even thinner than its predecessor.

READ MORE: Stage Manager for macOS Ventura is a multitasker’s dream

Apple redesigned the screen of the new MacBook Air with thinner bezels for a resulting 13.6-inch display and a notch across the top for the camera. And speaking of the camera, the webcam on the new MacBook Air now has an improved,1080P, resolution.

Image: Apple

Apple decided to go back to the MagSafe port to give you that extra peace of mind with the new MacBook Air. And that opens up the two Thunderbolt ports for extra accessories.

The new MacBook Air will be available in July with models starting at $1,199 for the M2 version, while the previous version with the M1 chip will remain, starting at $999. It will come in four different colors: silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: