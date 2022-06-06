iOS 16 improves photo sharing and photo editing on iPhone

Apple took the lid off iOS 16 today at WWDC 2022. When it arrives later this year, it’ll be coming with a new iCloud feature – iCloud Shared Photo Library.

This will make it easier to share photos with your family. You can create a Shared Photo Library and share it with up to five other people. That could be your immediate family, or maybe your besties.

Images in that library will be seamlessly shared with the people you choose. You can share the whole library, part of the library based on start dates, or even based on the people found in the photos.

Image: Apple

You’ll have to be part of a Family Sharing group to use some of the features. Once set up, you’ll have to manually move images to that folder. Another setting enables real-time sharing between the group, if all their devices are close by, like if you’re on a family holiday.

Visual Look Up lets you cut and paste the subject out of photos to put it into places like iMessage. That’s gonna come in clutch for turning pets into stickers, to send to anyone in your address book.

It’s not just photos getting improvements in iOS 16. Apple is extending Live Text to videos. That means you’ll be able to pause any video you’re watching and use Live Text to select the text and copy it.

WWDC 2022 is still ongoing, so keep an eye out for new iOS 16 news. We’ll also be bringing you the best of all things Apple as the conference goes on.

