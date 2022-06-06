iOS 16 brings some much-needed improvements to Apple Maps

Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote speech is underway and we’ve already gotten a good look at iOS 16, the next installment of the iPhone’s operating system. And with the iOS 16 update comes some much-needed improvements to Apple Maps.

To kick off the Maps upgrades, Apple is expanding the flyover feature in Apple Maps to several different cities.

The flyover feature gives users a 3D, top-down look at cityscapes that give a better idea of how to navigate. And now, Apple is expanding the feature to several new cities around the world.

Additionally, Apple Maps is finally adding multi-stop routing to its navigation so you can plan your road trips better. This is a feature that has been around on Google Maps for a while now and makes it much easier to find food or gas along your route.

And now, the feature is finally available for Apple Maps users. The feature will let you set up navigation with up to 15 different stops. You will even be able to ask Siri to add an additional stop on your route while you’re driving.

Finally, iOS 16 includes new transit features that will give you more information about your travel route. The new transit features will give you scheduling and pricing information with Apple Pay integration so you can plan your trips accordingly.

These new Apple Maps features will greatly improve the effectiveness of Apple Maps when they become available alongside iOS 16.

