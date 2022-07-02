If you own a business, you can register it with Apple and have it added to Maps. Taking the time to complete the registration process is well worth the effort. But to do that, you’ll need to know how to add a business to Apple Maps.

When you add a business to Apple Maps, customers can easily learn your location and find other useful information, such as contact details and a web address.

The service is free-to-use, quick to set up, and is a great way to literally put your business on the map. Let’s discuss how to add your business to Apple Maps.

How to add a business with Apple Maps

If you own a business and want to have it registered on Apple Maps, you’re in luck. Here’s how to add a business to Apple Maps:

Go to the Apple Business Register web page Enter your business name or address in the Search box Click Add a missing place and sign in with your Apple ID if prompted. If your business appears in the results, you can select it from list, click Claim,and complete the verification process Read and agree to the terms of use and click Agree. Alternatively, disagree with the terms of use and click Cancel to abort registration Complete the registration form and click Next Review business details and click Verify Ownership Add business information and click Next Provide primary contact details and click Save and Continue Click Call to receive an automated phone call from Apple and note the four-digit code provided Enter the four-digit code and click Done

Once you’ve provided all the relevant details, Apple will either approve or deny the request. After approval, your business will appear in Maps, and you’ll be free to edit any details.

Why you should put your business on the map(s)

Registering your business with Apple Maps is a fairly straightforward process. If the information provided is accurate, gaining approval shouldn’t be an issue.

While you’re at it, you may also want to add your business to other platforms, such as Google Maps, if you haven’t already.

If you want new customers to stumble upon your services, visibility is critical. If, however, you’d rather not deal with new customers, leaving your business off the map may be a better choice.

