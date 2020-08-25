Apple’s iPhone range has always been known for its camera prowess, bringing quality snaps to a user-friendly, intuitive camera app. Every year the cameras get improved, added to, and overhauled, with the end result being a long line of camera phones that bring consistently good results.

You’d be forgiven if you just chose the latest model number as the best camera as well, as yearly updates and a bit of reason should mean it’s the best in use. So is it? I mean, best means different things to different people. Best for what exactly? Taking family pics? Taking selfies? Taking video or editing clips for social media clout? Are any of the iPhone models up to the varying tasks of our modern digital life, or are there ones that are better than others at some tasks, but not all?

So, which iPhone has the best camera?

Short answer: The iPhone 11 Pro

Without a doubt, the latest and greatest from Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro, deserves this crown. That triple-threat of camera modules backed by the image processing pipeline on the Bionic A13 chip brings stellar results for photos, especially with the new night mode, and even better results for video.

The main camera is great, the telephoto is crisp without distortion, but the star for me is the ultra wide-angle lens that gives a viewpoint not seen before on a phone camera. Add to that Apple’s soft touch on image processing, bringing more natural-looking details instead of the usual over-sharpened, over-saturated look that smartphones get tuned for and you’ve got a winner.

If you don’t want to shell out for the flagship though, you can get most of the photography power from the iPhone SE (2020 model). You get the same Bionic A13 chip powering everything, and even the single camera can get you 4K, and images that aren’t far behind the quality of the iPhone 11 Pro. The only thing really missing is that it can’t match the night prowess of the flagship, so it’s best used in good lighting conditions.

