The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the fastest 5G phone available

If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds on your phone today, look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

A recent study from Ookla, makers of the popular Speedtest benchmark used to measure internet speeds, shows that the iPhone 14 Pro has faster 5G speeds than any Android phone in the U.S. and the U.K.

The report, posted on Ookla’s website last week, displays the fastest 5G speeds of various phones across several locations.

In places other than the U.K. and the U.S., phones other than the iPhone 14 Pro showed more success in terms of speed.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ shows the best speeds in South Africa. Motorola holds the fastest speeds in Brazil with its Moto G 5G Plus. And the fastest 5G speeds in China are reserved for Huawei and OnePlus phones.

Image: Ookla

But if you’re in the United States or the United Kingdom, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best option.

In the U.K., the iPhone 14 Pro Max averages around 171 Mbps 5G download speed. That’s compared to 165 Mbps from the iPhone 13 Pro Max in second place.

United States speeds are slightly faster, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max getting around 177 Mbps download. The regular iPhone 14 Pro is second in the U.S., with 175 Mbps.

Image: Ookla

Interestingly, the speeds in the United States and the United Kingdom are significantly slower than other markets that Ookla tested. 5G speeds in China and Brazil reach well over 300 Mbps download.

It will be interesting to see which phones can maintain their position as 5G speeds increase in the United States and the United Kingdom.

But for now, iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best option for the fastest 5G speeds in the U.S. and U.K.

