Most modern-day smartphones have at least some sort of water protection. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s 2022 flagship entry into the smartphone market. The range includes the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, each with upgrades over previous models.

Samsung’s 2022 smartphone line has many features, like an impressive camera array and plenty of storage options. But what kind of water protection can you expect with the Galaxy S22? Is it waterproof?

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 waterproof?

Short answer: It isn’t quite waterproof, but the Galaxy S22 is water resistant.

Most electronics aren’t completely waterproof. Complete waterproofing in tech is typically reserved for diving apparatuses and similar gadgets that are made to be used underwater.

But the Samsung Galaxy S22 does have water resistance. In fact, all three versions of the phone come with IP68 water resistance ratings.

Image: Samsung

IP is a scale that judges a product’s water and dust resistance. The first number, six, represents dust resistance.

Six is the best dust resistance rating on the IP scale, offering a fully dust-tight seal for protection.

The eight in the IP68 rating for the S22 line of phones is its water resistance rating. That rating says that a device can be submerged in water deeper than one meter for up to 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Is the iPhone 13 waterproof?

Samsung specifies that the maximum depth of water protection for the Galaxy S22 is 1.5 meters. After that, the pressure can start causing water damage more quickly.

The Galaxy S22 isn’t waterproof, but it can survive minor accidents

As a safe bet, it’s best to keep your phone away from water whenever possible. The Galaxy S22 isn’t waterproof. But, it isn’t fragile either.

In the case of accidents, it’s nice to know that there is some protection against permanent damage built into these smartphones. You could also add a protective case for additional safety measures.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.