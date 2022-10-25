Is the Pixel 7 waterproof?

Most flagship smartphones come with some level of water resistance. That’s certainly the case for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but are they genuinely waterproof?

This year, the Pixel devices got a second-generation Tensor chip, the Titan M2 security chip, and new camera tricks.

They also get a bunch of Pixel-only software features, and some impressive on-device AI processing.

Google created both flagship smartphones this year with an IP68 rating. That means they must meet specific requirements for dust- and water-proofing, but are they completely waterproof?

Are the latest Pixels waterproof?

Short answer: No

The “IP” in IP68 stands for Ingress Protection. IP68 is the highest rating on the scale.

The six means it has protection from contact with harmful dust. That means it won’t let in any dust after eight hours of contact.

We’re not quite sure what happens after eight hours, but it’s unlikely that your device will instantly fail.

The “eight” in IP68 is for the level of water protection the device has. It’s rated “up to a depth of 1.5m, for up to one hour.” That’s assuming fresh, clean water, not saltwater or corrosive liquids.

It doesn’t mean your Pixel 7 is waterproof, and you shouldn’t act as if it is. But if gets rained on while you are walking down the street, it should be fine.

Add a waterproof case to your Pixel 7

If you want to be sure your Pixel 7 can survive a dunk, you’ll want a waterproof case. That way, you can go on or near the water knowing your phone is protected.

The problem is that there don’t seem to be any waterproof cases compatible with the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro yet.

We’re sure they will come, as brands like Otterbox and Ghostek had waterproof cases for previous Google devices. There are also universal dry bag pouches, which you can use on any phone.

Your Pixel 7 is durable, but don’t push it

Google designed the Pixel 7 range with features like a scratch-resistant display. It uses Gorilla Glass Victus, the most robust phone glass on the market today.

You don’t have to baby your phone, as it can probably handle a few bumps or drops. That said, it is still glass, and you should remember that. A good case will go a long way to protect your new device.

We like Spigen cases, and the Google Store has a wide variety of cases, and ones from brands like ZAGG, OtterBox, and Bellroy. While you’re getting a case, buy a tempered glass screen protector, as well.

Now your new smartphone is protected, and you can get on with enjoying using it.

