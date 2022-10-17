Android 12 is rolling out to Google’s 4K Chromecast – here’s what’s new

Google’s new 1080P Chromecast launched back in September and came with the new Android TV 12 OS out of the box. Now, users are starting to see an update to Android 12 on their 4K Google Chromecast devices.

A few users on Reddit started to notice the new update for their 4K Chromecast over the weekend. The update is nearly three-quarters of a gigabyte and brings some much-needed new features.

For starters, the Android 12 update adds new adjustable settings for HDR and surround sound. Another cool new feature that was added automatically matches the frame rate of content you’re watching.

The Chromecast update to Android 12 includes several other features and user experience upgrades.

Some people in the comments of that Reddit post noted how the update also fixed an issue with connected USB-C hubs.

Previously, on Android 10, users would have to power cycle their Chromecast 4K on and off before it would recognize a connected hub.

People use these hubs to connect a mouse for navigation, add extra storage, and more. But now, that issue has seemingly been fixed with the Android 12 update.

Other Android 12 updates for Google’s 4K Chromecast

Image: Android

With the latest update, Google has also improved a handful of other things:

Additional user settings let you control HDR format and surround sound

Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates

Increased Security and Privacy

New camera and mic private toggle lets you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps

Android security patch level has been updated to July 2022

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

If you are excited about the latest features, you shouldn’t have to wait that long before they hit your own devices.

Android 12 on Chromecast looks great

If you have a Google Chromecast 4K, then you should see the update pop up automatically when it becomes available to you.

However, if you don’t want to wait, you can head to the system settings and find the system update option. There, you will have the option to manually install the update whenever you’d like.

If the option isn’t there, don’t panic. Companies tend to roll these updates out gradually to help identify any potential issues.

Keep checking the settings menu (or wait for the prompt) to see when the Android 12 update is available on your Google Chromecast 4K.

