This app puts Apple’s Dynamic Island on your Android phone

Android and iOS have borrowed from each other forever. Now, with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro range, Apple has another feature to copy, and multiple Android developers have done just that.

We took one of the Dynamic Island clones out for a whirl, dynamicSpot by Jawomo. It floats at the top of your screen, simulating Apple’s Dynamic Island.

While it’s up there, it will link to your last notification, let you check the charging status, or control your currently playing music. A long press opens the onscreen popup, or a quick tap opens the app to change settings.

Dynamic Island on Z Flip (dynamicspot in the Play Store) pic.twitter.com/0idAMXuB10 — Shane Craig (@ScaryifLiteral) September 22, 2022

The app isn’t perfect, however. It doesn’t know where your camera cutout is, and in some cases (like ours), it couldn’t be offset enough to cover the left-side hole-punch camera on the OnePlus 9.

It also doesn’t know what’s on-screen, so the floating spot covers essential information in Android’s status bar. There are also some limitations when using the Accessibility features to draw over the rest of the screen.

This program doesn’t entirely cover everything that Apple’s Dynamic Island can do. It can’t watch timers, monitor file transfer progress, or provide directions from Google Maps.

But, it does show you the potential for the system. After our time playing with dynamicSpot, we better appreciate how well Dynamic Island covers the camera lens and Face ID sensors.

We also like the always-visible notification system. Normally, notifications disappear into the lock screen or the pull-down settings menu and can easily be forgotten.

Having them in a dedicated, always-there place to be tapped on and expanded is a game changer, especially for those with ADHD or other neurodivergencies. If it’s in view but unobtrusive, it doesn’t distract from other tasks while also being a subtle reminder.

