Google Maps has a private mode that lets you use the navigation app without sharing and saving your activity. Some people may not even know the feature exists, but don’t worry, we’ll show you how to turn on Incognito mode in Google Maps.

Incognito mode has been around in Google Maps for a couple of years. It was originally introduced as a feature exclusive to Android devices. But it made its way to the Google Maps app for iOS users shortly after.

So whether you use Google Maps on Android or iOS, you can enable Incognito mode to privately and securely navigate your life. Just follow the steps below to learn all about the feature.

What is Incognito mode on Google Maps?

You’ve probably heard of Incognito mode when it comes to web browsers. But you might be wondering what Incognito mode does on Google Maps. So let’s check it out.

The idea behind Incognito mode is to allow you to use the Google Maps app without it saving any of your activity to your Google Account. With Incognito mode on, Google Maps won’t save your browsing or search history or even send you notifications.

Additionally, the app will not use your activity to personalize Google Maps in any way. It also won’t update your location history or shared location while Incognito mode is active.

Of course, that does come with some limitations. When you’re in Incognito mode on Google Maps, you won’t be able to use a bunch of the app’s features.

Things like search completion suggestions, commute information, and media integration will be unavailable. You also won’t be able to use the app in offline mode.

But if you’re okay with losing out on those features, Incognito mode can be a great way to make sure your Google Maps browsing stays as private as possible.

How to turn on Incognito mode on Google Maps

Now that you know what Incognito mode does in Google Maps, you need to know how to set it up on your own device.

Fortunately, the process is pretty simple and it’s the same whether you are using Google Maps on iOS or Android.

Open Google Maps on your device Tap your profile picture in the top right

Tap the Turn on Incognito mode option

That’s all there is to it. Once you complete those few steps, you will be in Incognito mode on Google Maps and the app will stop saving all of your browsing information.

If you want to turn Incognito mode back off again, the process is equally as simple.

Just tap where your profile image used to be (it will be replaced by the Incognito symbol).

Then, you can click the Turn off Incognito mode option and you’ll be back to using the Google Maps app like normal again.

Use Google Maps Incognito mode to stop the app from saving your activity

Due to the nature of the Google Maps app, it tends to save a lot of information from its users as they are using the navigation system. The app has a lot of features that utilize data gathered in real-time from customers using it.

Fortunately, Google makes it pretty simple to turn Incognito mode on and off in the Google Maps app. If you find yourself needing to use the app but not wanting it to track and save your every move, Incognito mode is your friend.

Of course, you will lose some of the features that are available on the app, but that’s the price you will have to pay if you want to use Google Maps without it tracking your every move.

