Connect with us

Apps

Incognito mode for Google Maps is rolling out now – here’s how to use it

Shh, I’m in stealth mode…

google maps incognito mode
Image: Google

It’s been a long time since Google I/O earlier this year, but one of the features mentioned during the presentation is finally rolling out.

Google Maps is getting Incognito mode, to keep it from saving your whereabouts while switched on.

Google Maps incognito mode is now going live

Joining the growing list of Google products with an Incognito mode, it couldn’t be easier to turn on in Google Maps. Just tap your profile picture in the top right corner, and tap on Turn on Incognito Mode. Then the places you visit until you turn it back off won’t get saved to your Maps history.

Just be aware that just like incognito mode in other apps, it doesn’t stop your mobile carrier or other apps tracking you. All it really does is stop those places visited from being saved to your prior history. Maybe that’s good to use for when going to job interviews, especially if you have a work-provided cell phone; or grabbing presents for your kids or significant other.

Android users of Google Maps will be the first to get the new feature. iOS users of Google Maps will get it “soon,” however long that ends up being.

What do you think? Plan on using this new feature in Google Maps? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Maker, meme-r and unabashed geek. Hardware guy here at KnowTechie, if it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't) I probably have one around here somewhere. My hobbies include photography, animation and hoarding Reddit gold.

Comments
Advertisement

More in Apps