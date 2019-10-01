Connect with us

Two horny hackers allegedly hacked a billboard in Michigan to play porn on a busy highway

I wonder how many people had to get off the highway after this.

suspects in porn billboard hacking
Jesus Christ, it's Jason Porn. (Image: Auburn Hills Police Department)

If you were driving on I-75 in Michigan on Saturday night, you might have seen some *ahem* (NSFW) adult entertainment on one of the video billboards. The porn clip played for 15 to 20 minutes before anyone from the private company that operates the sign was able to turn it off.

Thankfully, nobody driving on the road suffered an accident. The clip is embedded below and IT IS DEFINITELY NOT SAFE FOR WORK.

Late-night drivers on a stretch of Michigan road were subjected to porn (NSFW)

Late on Saturday night, two individuals broke into the control shack for the video billboard, dressed in boiler suits. They found their way to the computer that controls the video feed and deployed their package – a clip of some threeway action. When officers eventually came to the scene, they found it in mid-romp and quickly contacted the private company that manages the billboard to cut short the action.

The local police department took a dim view of the proceedings. What some might call a prank, the law is clear. Promoting pornography to minors by disseminating pornographic material has a possible sentence of 90 days of jail time and/or a $500 fine. That’s the least of the prankster’s issues though, as they also face potential burglary charges and computer hacking which is a felony offense.

What do you think? Surprised that billboards can be hacked so easily? Surprised they chose porn? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

