Two horny hackers allegedly hacked a billboard in Michigan to play porn on a busy highway

If you were driving on I-75 in Michigan on Saturday night, you might have seen some *ahem* (NSFW) adult entertainment on one of the video billboards. The porn clip played for 15 to 20 minutes before anyone from the private company that operates the sign was able to turn it off.

Thankfully, nobody driving on the road suffered an accident. The clip is embedded below and IT IS DEFINITELY NOT SAFE FOR WORK.

Y’all someone was playing porn on the billboard on I 75 near M59 I am dying 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/0g9yF1B8cY — ako si jae 🌺 (@jaeblasia) September 30, 2019

Late on Saturday night, two individuals broke into the control shack for the video billboard, dressed in boiler suits. They found their way to the computer that controls the video feed and deployed their package – a clip of some threeway action. When officers eventually came to the scene, they found it in mid-romp and quickly contacted the private company that manages the billboard to cut short the action.

The local police department took a dim view of the proceedings. What some might call a prank, the law is clear. Promoting pornography to minors by disseminating pornographic material has a possible sentence of 90 days of jail time and/or a $500 fine. That’s the least of the prankster’s issues though, as they also face potential burglary charges and computer hacking which is a felony offense.

