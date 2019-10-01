Uber is testing a new feature that lets you record audio if a driver sketches you out

Uber seems to be hard at work to fix its spotty record for safety, with a new hidden feature that was spotted by app-wrangler, Jane Manchun Wong. The in-testing safety feature lets you record audio if you feel uncomfortable during your trip.

The screenshot captured by Wong suggests that the audio recording is sent to Uber in the background, presumably for their Safety team to act on.

Uber is adding audio recording to its app as a security feature

Uber is testing "Record Audio" in case the rider is uncomfortable with the ride pic.twitter.com/btC5C0F3CN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 30, 2019

Ever taken an Uber and felt that the driver was being a little weird towards you? You could send a message to the Safety team to get some action taken, but it’s down to your description skills to make it count. Sending the complete audio of the incident to the team instead would give them more to work with, and rules out any way of your report being contested.

The new feature will join the existing safety tools when released:

The ability to set Trusted Contacts

Share My Trip: Send details of your trip to your trusted contacts

Report Issue: For informing Uber of unsafe driving or other issues

Emergency Assistance: Useful if the driver makes you feel more unsafe, or if you get into a traffic accident

I have to wonder if Uber will use its geofencing tech to limit this audio recording to avoid legal woes. Some states and countries have laws against recording a conversation unless both parties agree to the recording. That would make this safety feature illegal in those locations, and that’s something that Uber can’t afford after its rocky IPO.

What do you think? Would you like to see this feature added to Uber? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

