YouTube TV officially lands on Amazon Fire TV devices

The streaming wars might be just getting started, but one long-standing feud is over. Amazon and Google have buried the hatchet, and that means you can now get YouTube TV on your Amazon Fire TV devices.

That means that every device from second-gen Fire TV sticks, the Fire TV Cube, Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and the host of new devices announced recently can all now play YouTube TV.

If you’re an Amazon Fire TV owner that always gazed enviously at your Chromecast-owning friends and their YouTube-branded apps, your wait is over. YouTube TV, with its 70+ live TV channels, is now available to watch on your devices. You’ll still pay the same $50 per month as everyone else, just now you don’t need another device to watch the content on.

YouTube TV brings YouTube Originals content to the Fire TV

Only the first-gen Fire TV stick and Fire TV aren’t supported

It’s fast getting to the point where you can subscribe to your favorite services, and watch them from whatever device you want. That level of freedom is what cord cutting was all about, to begin with, and was almost ruined by locked-down platforms and greed. It’s great to see the choice of YouTube TV on Fire TV, and vice-versa, with Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast devices.

