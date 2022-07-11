Amazon is offering up to 60% off its entire line of Fire TV Sticks

Amazon is coming in hot with some pretty extreme savings. The company is blowing out Fire TV Stick streaming devices at huge discounts, with savings up to $60% off.

Amazon offers a wide range of Fire TV Stick streaming devices and every one of them is on sale for Prime Day. So what’s up for grabs? Literally everything.

For starters, you can pick up a Fire Stick Lite starting as low as $11.99 or save $60 on the impressive Fire TV Cube. Here’s a quick list of everything that’s up for grabs:

With the Fire TV Stick, you can turn your ordinary TV into an instant smart TV filled with apps like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. The different models offer extra features, such as Dolby Atmos surround sound and 4K Ultra HD.

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to get yourself a new Fire TV Stick, now’s a great time. It will be hard to find a deal as good as this anywhere, and it will only be around for a short time. Click the button below to check out the different options for yourself.

