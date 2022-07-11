Get $60 off of the Apple TV 4K in this deal from Best Buy

With Amazon’s Prime Day just around the corner, Best Buy is joining in on the festivities with some deals of its own. From now until July 13, you can get the latest Apple TV 4K streaming device for 33% off, a total of $60 in savings.

The second-generation Apple TV 4K is one of the premium streaming devices out there, loaded with tons of features. It has a Siri-enabled remote for hands-free control. It’s also AirPlay-enabled so you can easily stream content from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

As you can tell by the name, the Apple TV 4K boasts 4K streaming capability alongside high frame rate HDR and Dolby vision.

It also supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound. Or you can hook up your AirPods for a private show. And you get six free months of Apple Music and Apple News+ alongside three free months of Apple TV+ for your purchase.

The Apple TV 4K usually sells for $179.99. But if you act before July 13 you can save $60, bringing the total down to $119.99. Click the button below for more details.

