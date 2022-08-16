Save $300 on this Powerworks portable power station, now $199

With the 540Wh Powerworks portable power station, you’ve all the power you need whether at home, camping or in your RV.

It packs enough juice to power up to ten devices for hours on end, even a weekend. This powerful 500W rated power generator also comes equipped with ten ports.

These include 1x USB-C and 4x USB-A with QC 3.0 USB fast-charge ports that can charge your devices from 20%-80% in 40 minutes.

Image: Amazon

If all these features are checking off all the right boxes, from now until August 31st, you can get this powerful generator for just $200 with code promo 50CFIN4S and clipping the $60 on-site coupon. It usually sells for $499.99

Measuring 16.5×10.3×9 inches and weighing just 8lbs, the Powerworks generator is compact, portable, and lightweight, measuring slightly larger than a toaster.

It has large smart LED display screens that allow real-time monitoring of battery level, battery status, current input and output, and the amount of battery power left during use, which is accurate to the minute.

Image: Amazon

And when the battery approaches 10%, it’ll give off a warning alert so you can charge it. You can easily charge it using a solar panel, car, or wall outlet.

It also features three LED light modes (lighting, SOS, flash), dual fan cooling, pure sine wave AC output, BMS battery management system.

Additionally, it comes with a 4-year product warranty and an additional 2-year battery warranty for added peace of mind.

Again, you can get the Poweworks portable power station at a 50% discount, which brings the price down to just $199.99.

Don’t forget to enter promo code 50CFIN4S at check out, plus the $60 on-site coupon. This deal is valued through August 31. Click the button below for more info.

