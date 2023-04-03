Deals
This mini PC is your next secret weapon, and it’s now $180
The KAMRUI Mini PC isn’t just a workhorse – it’s also incredibly versatile.
Looking for a powerful yet compact computer that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the KAMRUI Mini PC. And, lucky for you, we’ve got the inside scoop on an incredible deal that’s available right now.
From now through April 9, you can get the KAMRUI Mini PC for just $180 with promo code AK1P10OFF. That’s a discount of 23% off the original price of $260, bringing the final cost down to just $179.77.
This Mini PC is a true powerhouse, packing 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage into a small form factor. Plus, an Intel 11th Gen N5105 processor can deliver lightning-fast performance, with speeds of up to 2.9GHz.
And, with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll be ready to tackle any task, whether you’re working from home or simply streaming your favorite shows.
But the KAMRUI Mini PC isn’t just a workhorse – it’s also incredibly versatile. Thanks to its dual display support, you can easily connect two monitors to maximize productivity.
And, with support for 4K UHD resolution, you’ll be able to enjoy stunning visuals no matter what you’re doing.
So whether you need a powerful workstation for your home office or simply looking for a versatile, compact computer to stream your favorite content, the KAMRUI Mini PC is an excellent choice.
And with this deal, there’s never been a better time to buy. Click below for more info.
- Powerful performance: The Intel 11th Gen N5105 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage make this Mini PC a true workhorse.
- Compact form factor: The small size of the KAMRUI Mini PC makes it perfect for home offices or cramped workspaces.
- Windows 11 Pro: The pre-installed operating system means you'll be up and running with the latest software right out of the box.
