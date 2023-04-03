Huge Amazon Fire Tablet sale see discounts up 53% off

If you like Amazon Fire tablets and like them cheap, Amazon is running one helluva deal on them right now, and we’re tracking discounts of up to 53% off.

So what’s up for grabs? Almost every tablet Amazon makes is included in this deal, even the kid-friendly ones. Prices range from $60 to $120, so depending on your needs, this is something here for everyone.

And while there’s no end date mentioned in this promotion, we suggest hustling through the list and picking what you need before Amazon pulls the rug on these offers.

If you need suggestions, you can’t go wrong with the Fire HD 8; it’s only $60.

That’s a whopping 40% off for a tablet with an 8-inch HD display and 32GB of storage (upgradeable with a microSD card). This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year for it.

If you need something with a little more oomph, the Fire HD 8 Plus comes with a generous discount, complete with amped-up specs and wireless charging capabilities. Usually $150, it’s currently down to just $110.

The real star of the show in this limited-time sale is the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet. This puppy gets you a vivid 10-inch display, 32GB of storage, dynamic speakers, and much more.

The best part? It’s down to just $120. It usually sells for $180.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more options to choose from on Amazon’s sale page, so I’d suggest you browse through the list and make an informed decision.

Again, there’s no official end date, so if you see something you like, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart and checkout because there’s no telling when Amazon plans to raise the prices up again.

