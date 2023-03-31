Connect with us

Samsung launched a $450 phone, preorder now and save up to $250

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of this special preorder offer, as it won’t be around forever.
galaxy a54 samsung smartphone
Image: KnowTechie

Samsung is known for producing high-quality phones, but the price tag can often be a barrier for many customers. In response to this, the company has released the Galaxy A54, a mid-range phone priced at $450.

Despite its lower price point, the Galaxy A54 boasts impressive features that rival some of Samsung’s more expensive models.

With a bright and colorful 120Hz display, an excellent camera capable of capturing clear shots at night, and a 32MP front camera for all your selfie needs, this phone offers great value for its price.

And if you act fast, there’s an even better deal available.

From now until April 5, you can pre-order the Galaxy A54 and receive up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a fantastic phone at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 phone (6GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Samsung Galaxy A54 phone (6GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$200 with eligible trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy A54 boasts a 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED display and a 50-megapixel low-light sensor. It's also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance.

Bonus Offer: Pre-order Galaxy A54 5G and save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, get Galaxy Buds Live for $49.99 (usually $150). Additionally, you get three months of Spotify Premium and a two-month trial of Adobe LightRoom
Check Availability
On top of that, Samsung will offer you a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for $49.99, along with three months of ad-free Spotify and a two-month trial of Adobe LightRoom.

Galaxy Buds cost $149.99 out of the box, so you’re making out like a bandit here, not to mention the Spotify and Adobe LightRoom perks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Features and Specs

FeatureDescription
Price$450
Display Size6.4 inches
Display TypeOLED
Display Resolution1080p
Refresh Rate120Hz
Battery5,000mAh
CameraTriple camera lenses, including a 50-megapixel sensor for better low-light photos
ProcessorNot as fast as the Galaxy S23’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM6GB
Storage128GB SSD
OS UpdatesFour years of Android version updates
Water ResistanceIP67 rating for dust and water resistance
samsung galaxy a54 on a purple background

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of this special preorder offer, as it won’t be around forever. If the Galaxy A54 has caught your eye, now is the perfect time to act.

And if you have an eligible device to trade in, you could snag this phone for just $200. That’s an incredible deal and possibly the cheapest you’ll ever pay for a Samsung device.

Ultimately, the decision is up to you. Just keep in mind that the Galaxy A54 launches on April 6. As always, we’ll update you if we hear anything else worth sharing.

