Buy this 256GB Samsung microSD because it’s only $23 today
Jump on this sooner than later because it’s good for today only.
If you ever needed a 256GB microSD card (because there are plenty of reasons why you would), Amazon has this excellent Samsung EVO Plus down to just $23.
On any given day, it typically sells for $50. So this discount equals 54% off, making this one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.
Okay, that was the good news. The bad news is that this offer is only good for today, as it’s currently being offered in today’s Goldbox (Amazon’s deal of the day), along with other Samsung memory products.
The EVO Plus offers reliable and fast storage, this microSD card is highly durable and offers protection against water, temperature, X-ray, magnets, and drops.
Let’s cut to the chase, folks – 256GB of storage is a respectable amount of space. With this amount of storage, you can kiss those pesky “storage full” notifications goodbye.
With this card, you get up to 130MB/s transfer read speeds. It lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute. That’s pretty fast and makes it ideal for things like cameras, tablets, and smartphones.
For just $23, this is the best price we’ve seen to date, and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. For more details, click the button below.
- High Speeds: This memory card has fast read and writes speeds of up to 130MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively, which makes it suitable for use in devices that require fast data transfer speeds
- Durability: The memory card is built to withstand harsh conditions, including water, high temperatures, X-rays, magnets, and more.
- Versatility: The EVO Select memory card is compatible with various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and the Steam Deck.
