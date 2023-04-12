Deals
Run Windows on your MacBook with Parallels and save 20%
If you’ve ever contemplated running Windows alongside macOS or trampoline into Windows-only apps on your shiny Mac, now’s the time to jump.
Ladies and gents, we present the 20% off Parallels deal – a limited-time offer for our software-hungry folks.
Introducing Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac – the secret sauce that lets you run Windows and macOS simultaneously while playing nice with both Intel and Apple M-series chips.
Yes, it’s an all-inclusive, no-computer-left-behind kinda party! Slip into the world where copying and pasting text, drag-and-dropping files between systems, and cooing over compatibility is as easy as swiping right.
With Parallels Desktop, there’s no need to feel shackled to a single operating system anymore.
Why choose when Parallels collides Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7 (as well as Linux, macOS, and more) into a world of endless possibilities? Eloped from the PC world to Mac?
Transfer your precious data without breaking a sweat. Is it even possible to cram this much flexibility into one neat package?
And if you’re a sucker for performance, you’ll be astonished, baffled even, that Parallels can launch a Windows app FASTER than an actual PC (gasp!).
Who even needs a dedicated Windows PC when you’ve got a Mac that can handle it all?
Upgrade your work, gaming, and life skills with this star-studded offer, and experience Parallels Desktop at 20% off.
After all, it’s not every day you find a software marriage made in heaven with the speed to match. So, all aboard the Parallels train.
A fast, easy, and powerful application for running Windows on your Intel or M-series Mac—all without rebooting. Includes 40+ one-touch tools to simplify everyday tasks on Mac and Windows.
- You can run thousands of Windows apps, like MS Office, graphic-intense games, and CAD programs, right on your Mac without compromising performance
- Seamless mode lets you use Windows side-by-side with macOS. It makes sharing files and content between Mac and Windows apps a breeze.
- Lets you play classic Windows-only games on your Mac.
- You don't have to worry about rebooting or juggling between two systems.
