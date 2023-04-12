Run Windows on your MacBook with Parallels and save 20%

If you’ve ever contemplated running Windows alongside macOS or trampoline into Windows-only apps on your shiny Mac, now’s the time to jump.

Ladies and gents, we present the 20% off Parallels deal – a limited-time offer for our software-hungry folks.

Introducing Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac – the secret sauce that lets you run Windows and macOS simultaneously while playing nice with both Intel and Apple M-series chips.

Yes, it’s an all-inclusive, no-computer-left-behind kinda party! Slip into the world where copying and pasting text, drag-and-dropping files between systems, and cooing over compatibility is as easy as swiping right.

Image: Parallels

With Parallels Desktop, there’s no need to feel shackled to a single operating system anymore.

Why choose when Parallels collides Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7 (as well as Linux, macOS, and more) into a world of endless possibilities? Eloped from the PC world to Mac?

Transfer your precious data without breaking a sweat. Is it even possible to cram this much flexibility into one neat package?

And if you’re a sucker for performance, you’ll be astonished, baffled even, that Parallels can launch a Windows app FASTER than an actual PC (gasp!).

Who even needs a dedicated Windows PC when you’ve got a Mac that can handle it all?

Upgrade your work, gaming, and life skills with this star-studded offer, and experience Parallels Desktop at 20% off.

After all, it’s not every day you find a software marriage made in heaven with the speed to match. So, all aboard the Parallels train.

Editor's Pick Parallels 4.5 Spring Sale - 20% Off A fast, easy, and powerful application for running Windows on your Intel or M-series Mac—all without rebooting. Includes 40+ one-touch tools to simplify everyday tasks on Mac and Windows. What We Like: You can run thousands of Windows apps, like MS Office, graphic-intense games, and CAD programs, right on your Mac without compromising performance

Seamless mode lets you use Windows side-by-side with macOS. It makes sharing files and content between Mac and Windows apps a breeze.

Lets you play classic Windows-only games on your Mac.

You don't have to worry about rebooting or juggling between two systems. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

