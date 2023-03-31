Deals
Get 50% off your next game with Target’s buy one, get one offer
Bored with your current game library? If you want to add some spice to your collection, Target has a killer buy one, get the other at 50% on video games right now.
No matter which console you’re on – Xbox, PlayStation, or the Nintendo Switch, they’ve got it all.
And hold up because this isn’t just any sale – we’re talking about games that you’ll actually want to play, not some boring titles they’re trying to get rid of.
As Target puts it: BOGO 50% off video games, board games, puzzles, and activity sets. Bonus deals include $50 off on a PS5 God of War Console edition, 50% off Xbox controllers, and of course, games.
Some of our favorite games in this offer include NBA 2K23, Dead Space, and some good ole fashioned Madden 23. The list is endless – there are over 600 games up for grabs.
You can choose what you want with this offer. For a complete list of all the games included, you can check out the full list available at Target.
You can even combine the offer with games, toys, or anything else you might be interested in.
The only thing that is unclear about this offer is the expiration date. Unfortunately, Target hasn’t let us know when this offer will expire, so it’s best to act quickly and take advantage of it.
