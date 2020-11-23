The latest Amazon Echo just got its first discount and it’s now $70

If you’re looking to get your hands on the new Amazon Echo, well, now is the time because Amazon just gave it its first discount. Right now, you can get the newest Amazon Echo for just $70. It typically sells for $100. And if this speaker is a little out of your budget, Amazon also has the latest Echo Dot going for $29.

Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. Just ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and tell you the news, sports scores, weather, and a whole lot more.

$30 off is a great discount, and if you’re looking to knock out some early holiday shopping, the latest Echo device is something most people would love getting as a gift. But if you want to keep it for yourself, we’ll totally understand too. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.