Take $20 off the Withings Body+ smart scale in this limited-time offer
Being able to score the Body+ smart scale at just $80 vs. the usual $100 is a no-brainer.
We recently got our hands on a Withings Body Cardio smart scale for review, and during our time with it, we absolutely loved it. But here’s the kicker: it’s expensive. So if that smart scale is a little too rich for your blood, your next best bet is the Withings Body+.
In comparison, the Withings Body Cardio sells for $150. On the other hand, the Withings Body+ typically sells for $100. But here’s the good news: for a limited time, you can get the Body+ for just $79.95 from the folks at Crutchfield.
Tracking your weight on a daily basis is one of the best ways to stay in shape, and the Withings Body+ smart scale makes it easy to do. Step on the Body+ and you’ll see a display of your weight trend, plus options to check out fat, muscle, water, and bone mass, so you get a well-rounded look at your body composition.
Withings makes some of the best health-minded products out there, so being able to score the Body+ smart scale at just $80 vs. the usual $100 is a no-brainer. If you plan on jumping on this deal, just keep in mind this price is good until April 17.
