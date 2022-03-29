Add 2TB of storage to your PlayStation for just $69

If you’re PlayStation 4 or PS5 is stuffed to the brim with game data and you need to add some more room for storage, you can score this 2TB Seagate external hard drive for just $69. This storage drive typically sells for $93.

Officially licensed for PlayStation consoles, this HDD works seamlessly with PS5 and PS4 consoles. Easily archive your PS5 games, plus store and play PS4 games directly from your HDD. And with massive add-on storage, you can expand your Game Vault without having to sacrifice titles.

If you own a PlayStation console and buy a lot of games, you’re definitely going to need one of these. It’s either that or delete gaming data to make room for more. At just $69, this is absolutely worth picking up.

