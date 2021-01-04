Deals
Amazon has the latest Echo Dot down to just $30
If you missed out on this discount the last time it was around, you now have another chance
If you somehow missed all the discounts Amazon was throwing at the Echo Dots during the holidays, well you’re in luck because Amazon has it down again to just $30. It typically sells for $50.
Round out any room with Alexa. Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
For just $30, you can see what all the fuss is about. For more details, click the button below.
