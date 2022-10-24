Geekom’s MiniAir 11 is a mini PC with Windows 11, now $237

If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from GEEKOM.

For a limited time, the company’s highly-rated MiniAir11 Mini is down to $237 with promo code VUDJ6I6Y. It typically sells for $279.

The MiniAir has an 11th Gen Intel N5095 quad-core 4-thread processor that is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor.

Verified GEEKOM MiniAir11

For a limited time, the Geekom MiniAir 11 is down to $237 with promo code VUDJ6I6Y. The offer is valid through October 30. Rating $237 at Amazon On-Going Offer

It also features dual-channel DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and an M2. 2280 SSD storage which is expandable to 1TB. It is ultra-portable and can even fit inside your pocket.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro, supports UHD graphics, and two 4K displays. Available in 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, the GEEKOM MiniAir also has dual Wi-Fi band support.

For just $237, you really can’t ask for more. Again, to get the discount, enter promo code VUDJ6I6Y at checkout. This offer runs through October 30, so don’t miss out.

Deals GEEKOM MiniAir 11 11th Gen Intel Celeron The MiniAir 11 Mini PC delivers reliable performance and a compact design, making it ideal for various applications, including everyday work and online learning. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.