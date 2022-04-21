GEEKOM kicks off “Easter Egg” deal hunt

Have you heard the news? The Easter bunny visited GEEKOM this week! The company is celebrating with an egg hunt. This isn’t their Nana’s backyard bash. Move over, marshmallow candies. Find all the eggs, and you could win a free GEEKOM computer on their site for another week.

GEEKOM promotions never disappoint, but this may just be their most fun deal yet. No matter how you celebrate Easter this year, be sure to get in on their Easter egg deal hunt.

Spring blooms don’t last forever, and they’re hosting this event for a limited time only. Hop on over to their website through April 28th, 2022, to get started.

How to Play

1. Sign Up or Sign In

To get started, you’ll need to create a GEEKOM account. Don’t worry – this process will only take a few minutes. Once you’ve entered their information and made their account, you’re ready to go.

2. Find All Six Eggs

There are six eggs scattered around GEEKOM’s website. Browse through all of their web pages to find them as fast as you can. When you’ve found an Easter egg, simply click the egg. It will be added to your basket in the top right corner of the page.

3. Collect Their Prize!

After you’ve found all six eggs, you’re ready to collect their prize. A prize wheel will pop up once their Easter basket is full. Click the “start” button and instantly claim their prize! All players have a 100% chance of winning a prize!

Win Big Prizes

GEEKOM is the name of the game when it comes to PC deals and laptop Deals. their promotions and quality products can’t be beat. Play their Easter egg hunt, and you could win one of these incredible prizes.

Grand Prize: Free GEEKOM Mini IT8 Mini PC

Image: KnowTechie

Complete their egg hunt, and you could win a free GEEKOM Mini IT8 Mini PC computer!

This computer is a state-of-the-art mini PC. It’s powered by the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor. This incredible PC can support up to their 4kK displays, making it perfect for gaming, home theater, and office multi-tasking!

Other Prizes

Free GEEKOM KM-Combo1 Keyboard and Mouse Set

Play for a chance to win this wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The sleek, simple design will fit perfectly on any desk. The plug-and-play wireless connection offers seamless usage anywhere!

Amazing Discounts

All players are 100% guaranteed to win a prize just for playing! These discount prizes can’t be beat. Use them anywhere on their site to pick their own Easter treat!

30% off coupon

25% off coupon

20% off coupon

15% off coupon

10% off coupon

8% off coupon

Hop to It!

Prizes and savings abound! This egg hunting challenge ends on April 28th, so don’t miss out on the sweet free prizes and GEEKOM deals. Visit their Easter egg campaign page to learn more! Happy Easter!

