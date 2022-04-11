GEEKOM drops its Mini IT8 PC price by 15% on Amazon 

Through April 17th you can snag GEEKOM’s hottest selling Mini IT8 – the perfect solution to your portable PC needs for just $467.50. That’s 15% in savings. This unit typically sells for $549.99.

Measuring just 117mm x 112mm x 45.6mm, this mini PC fits perfectly into the palm of the hand and weighs in at 1kg — making it compact, light, and easy to install.

At the same time, the sturdy and refined aluminum design keeps components safe while boasting a unique texture that looks great in the home office.

Inside the frame, the Intel 8th generation Core i5 processor offers superior processing power and can be freely matched with other components to suit different user requirements.

GEEKOM’s MINI PC Mini IT8 also features dual-channel DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM memory, which supports expansion from 8GB to 32GB and 128GB to 1TB SSD.

It also has a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive slot, supporting an HDD storage expansion from 128GB to 1TB. Mini IT8 will be sold with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Bonus Deal: GEEKOM’s 256GB version is also discounted by 15%. Typically $519.99, you can get this model for just $441.99.

Snag yours today before the deal ends! Again, this price is good from April 11 through April 17. The clock is ticking, don’t miss out. Click the button below for more information.

