Are you looking to transform your TV experience? Have a room that could use the extra love? If this is the case, you need to check out this deal Amazon is offering up right now.

For a limited time, you can get this 16-foot LED light strip for just $13 with promo code 15SBLIGHTSB, along with clipping the 20% onsite coupon. This light strip typically sells for $20.

SwitchBot’s LED light strip can do it all. You get a wide array of colors to choose from(16 million colors in total), and you can mount them just about anywhere. And the best part? No hub is required.

Of course, one of the main selling points here is that this light strip works with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts. On top of that, you can control the lights right from the company’s app over a WiFi or Bluetooth connection.

We could go on and on about this light strip’s features, but the main takeaway is that it’s down to just $13. Again, enter promo code 15SBLIGHTSB at checkout and the 20% coupon to get the discount. This deal expires on April 15. Click the button below for more info.

