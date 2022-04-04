Apple Watch 7 falls to its lowest price in one-day Amazon sale

If you plan on pulling the trigger on an Apple Watch Series 7 today, whatever you do, don’t buy it directly from Apple. Right now, Amazon is offering a $70 discount on both the 41mm and 45mm aluminum case models. The only kicker here is that these prices are good for today only. Here’s what’s available:

The Apple Watch Series 7 packs a bunch of features you won’t find in any previous models. For a complete rundown, be sure to read our announcement post here.

The biggest takeaway, in terms of new features, is the screen – it’s huge compared to the one in last year’s Series 6, with a virtually edge-to-edge design.

That screen size enables 50-percent more text on screen vs the Series 6, and it has a full keyboard with swipe action. Apple also shrunk the bezels drastically, while only increasing the size of the Apple Watch by 1mm from 40mm to 41mm, and from 44mm to 45mm.

It’s also the most durable Apple Watch, which isn’t hard to accomplish if we’re being honest. Now it’s crack resistant, IP6X dust resistant, and “still swimproof.”

The features are endless. To learn more, be sure to click the button below. Again, this is a one-day sale. Come tomorrow, these discounts are gone. Don’t hesitate to jump on this if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch.

