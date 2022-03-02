Deals
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones usually cost $350. Get them now for $153
That’s an insane price for the best active noise canceling in the industry.
If you’re in the market for some of the best premium set of noise-canceling headphones, look no further than Sony’s WH-1000XM4. These headphones typically sell for $350, but if you don’t mind a refurb, this eBay deal knocks the price down to just $153 with code REFURB15.
Sure, it’s a refurb, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting a dirty second-hand product. Sony refurbished the headphones themselves. Heck, this eBay seller is even throwing in a two-year comprehensive warranty along with your purchase.
As for the headphones themselves, they feature active noise canceling with dual-sensor tech, up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and quick charging for five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. Not to mention, they’re no slouch for voice calls either.
We could go on about all the features these headphones have to offer, but the main takeaway here is that price. Seriously, being able to snag these at just $153 vs. the usual $350 is a no-brainer and we highly recommend jumping on this. Click the button below for more info.
