This 4TB portable external hard drive is down to an incredible $90 right now

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Best Buy has this 4TB WD Easystore external hard drive going for $90. It typically sells for $149.

Help preserve your memories when you’re on the go with the Easystore portable hard drive with plug-and-play USB connectivity and WD Backup software. The backup software allows scheduling of regular automatic file transfers, and WD Discovery software makes it convenient to manage drive settings, including formatting and LED control. USB 3.0 connectivity and it offers fast transfer speeds.

For $90, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.