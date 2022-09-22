Save 30% on Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and more

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. The good news is that retailers are blowing out any remaining inventory they have in stock to make room for the upcoming holiday surge.

Take Soundcore, for example. Their end of Summer sale is happening now, and they’re discounting a ton of earbuds, headphones, and speakers. And when using promo code WSUSDEALS, you can knock off an additional 30%.

The sale kicked off on September 21 and runs through September 30. So what’s up for grabs? Everything.

Image: KnowTechie

If it’s on their website, you can use promo code WSUSDEALS and save yourself 30% off any of their products. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Keep in mind these prices don’t reflect the 30% coupon code. So, adding promo code WSUSDEALS at checkout saves you an additional 30%.

Additionally, Soundcore has a wide variety of products included in this offer, so if you want the full list, check out the company’s sales page.

Again, this offer is live now and runs through September 30. If you’re in the market for quality audio gear, look no further. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.