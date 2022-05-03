Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to $55

If you’re looking to work up a sweat during your next gaming session, then we highly suggest checking out what Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch has to offer. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy have it down to just $55. This game typically sells for $80.

In a nutshell, Ring Fit Adventure is an adventure game that doubles as a workout. Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises.

Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. The Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements.

All in all, it’s a super fun game that promotes an active lifestyle. And at just $55, the price of admission is pretty low compared to the original sticker price. So give it a try and watch the pounds melt off your body. Click the button below for more information.

