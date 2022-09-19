Best Buy is offering exclusive discounts on gaming preorders

The last couple of years of gaming has been confusing, with tons of delays and setbacks causing games to not come out when promised.

But things are starting to get back on track with tons of games set to release in the next few months.

And to help you get ready for all of the biggest upcoming gaming releases, Best Buy is offering exclusive deals when you pre-order games from the Best Buy website.

The platform offers rewards such as $10 gift cards when you pre-order games like FIFA 23, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, and more.

Image: KnowTechie

There are even some more personalized rewards for some games. For example, get a free SteelBook case valued at $9.99 with a Sonic Frontiers pre-order.

Or start with some free in-game items when you pre-order Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. The choices are virtually endless. More details here.

Many of these games are coming out in the next two months, with others slated for an early 2023 release.

Check out the different offers that Best Buy currently has to get a little extra when you preorder new games. Click the button below to see the full list of gaming pre-orders and the extras accompanying them.

